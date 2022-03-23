AUSTIN (NBC/KXAN) — Justin Bieber decided to drop defamation lawsuits against two women who claimed he sexually assaulted them a year apart, one of which was alleged to have taken place in Austin.

According to a report by NBC News, attorneys for the pop music superstar requested the lawsuits be dismissed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week. The documents didn’t show any type of settlement between him and the defendants who made the accusations on Twitter.

The lawsuits were filed in 2020 for $20 million after the accusations surfaced on the social media platform the same year from Khadidja Djibrine and another woman identified only as Danielle. The two, on separate occasions in 2014 and 2015, made the claims in a series of tweets, the report said.

Danielle claimed Bieber sexually assaulted her in an Austin Four Seasons hotel room on March 9, 2014 after a surprise show at SXSW. Bieber said he was with his girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez, that night. He posted receipts, email screenshots and news articles to corroborate his story on Twitter, according to NBC.

Djibrine said Bieber invited her to a hotel room at 2:30 a.m. May 5, 2015, in New York City. Bieber said he was at the Met Gala and went to an afterparty where he stayed until 4 a.m. Bieber’s lawsuit said someone took a picture of him at a hot dog stand after leaving that party.

According to NBC, mediation between Djibrine and Bieber was unsuccessful and the trial was tentatively set for May.

“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” Bieber said on Twitter following the allegations. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”