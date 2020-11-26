Jeopardy! shares Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek recorded before his death

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show “Jeopardy!” Trebek’s memoir, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life,” will be released on Tuesday, July 21. (Jeopardy! via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just weeks after his death following a battle with pancreatic cancer, iconic Jeopardy! host has a message of Thanksgiving for the world.

On Thursday, Jeopardy! shared a video recorded before Trebek’s Nov. 8 death showing the host on the show’s set.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek says. “In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.”

High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex's Thanksgiving message from today's show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/8OlpkSGi9r — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 26, 2020

“Keep the faith,” Trebek continues. “We’re going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it.”