Jeopardy! shares Thanksgiving message from Alex Trebek recorded before his death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just weeks after his death following a battle with pancreatic cancer, iconic Jeopardy! host has a message of Thanksgiving for the world.
On Thursday, Jeopardy! shared a video recorded before Trebek’s Nov. 8 death showing the host on the show’s set.
“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek says. “In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.”
“Keep the faith,” Trebek continues. “We’re going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it.”