Jeopardy! auditions held in Austin; KXAN staff try out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “How to keep Austin weird for 500, Alex?”

Folks from around the country, as well as Austin, participated in Jeopardy! auditions Monday morning at the Embassy Suites on South Congress Avenue.

More than a dozen potential contestants waited outside the audition room at the hotel. Coordinators counted each and took their pictures before the official testing.

A projector showing Alex Trebek and answers sat at the front.

Ted Barry is one of those potential contestants. He has lived in Austin over 6 years after moving from Boston. Barry found his way to his first audition after taking an online quiz last spring. He is a big fan of the show and is excited to try out.

“Feeling good. Been practicing all week,” Barry said. “Got a pretty good batting percentage from my Jeopardy! questions recently, so I’m hoping to get some more success today.”

Auditionees hold their headshots as they wait to enter the quiz room.

Tables with quiz sheets lined the inside of the room.

The host chats with the potential contestants.

Alex Trebek gave the group a recorded message.

Barry’s practice: watching the show. But there’s more to his strategy.

“Read certain things. A lot of research and statistics,” Barry said. “Pretty much just watch Jeopardy! and try to pick up more pieces of useless knowledge (laughs).”

That’s not all. KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans and Traffic Anchor Amanda Dugan joined the ranks to try out and make it on the show.

The Jeopardy! Clue Crew will take each auditionee’s answers, photos and performance from the audition and decide if they’ll make it as a contestant on the show.