Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their love to Austin

VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez leave at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bennifer will have a new city to pack on the PDA.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will temporarily call Austin home, according to TMZ.

Sources say Affleck will start filming a new movie in the capital city. The upcoming project is called “Hypnotic.” Affleck plays a detective investigating a mystery involving his missing daughter. Filming is set to begin later this month.

The two lovebirds will rent a luxury condo during their stay in Texas. Sources say the “Selena” actress won’t be here full time because of her own projects. Their team is already rushing to prepare the living space for their stay.

A stint in Texas could serve as a dry run for living together, as the two were spotted touring mansions in Los Angeles.

Bennifer, as they’re called, re-kindled their romance earlier this year after almost 20 years.