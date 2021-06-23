JAWS on the Water: Alamo Drafthouse’s popular beach screenings returning to Lake Travis

Alamo Drafthouse’s popular JAWS on the Water beach viewings of JAWS (1975) will begin July 3 (Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After last year’s popular JAWS on the Water screenings were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alamo Drafthouse says Steven Spielberg’s iconic shark movie’s swimming back into Lake Travis.

“Just when you thought it was safe to get back in Lake Travis, JAWS on the Water is BACK!” Alamo Drafthouse tweeted on Wednesday.

The viewings, which begin July 3, will be held at Volente Beach — where guests will watch the 1975 blockbuster from inner tubes. But the Drafthouse says this year will have some changes.

Just when you thought it was safe to get back in Lake Travis, JAWS on the Water is BACK!



Get tickets https://t.co/DQAwRuwV2t pic.twitter.com/T3usold4R7 — Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) June 23, 2021

First, attendance will be capped at a “fraction” of its regular size to ensure social distancing, the Austin-based theater chain says. Additionally, guests will need to bring their own inflatables, since none will be sold or rented out.

Alamo Drafthouse also included a barb aimed at certain politicians, saying:

“We will be monitoring virus variants and changing the schedule as needed, based on science — not based on whatever politicians are saying about beaches needing to stay open on July 4th weekend.”

For ticket information, go to the JAWS on the Water Eventbrite page.