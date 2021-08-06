Jason Isbell requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of negative tests for Austin shows

Jason Isbell

FILE – Jason Isbell performs in concert as Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit on Feb. 6, 2018, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Be sure to get vaccinated or have proof of a negative COVID-19 test if you plan on seeing Jason Isbell perform in Austin this weekend.

At Isbell’s request, ACL Live organizers issued a statement saying masks are required for entry and all attendees must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of the event. Isbell and the 400 Unit are playing three nights at Moody Theater, Saturday-Monday, and for each night, proof is required even if you’re attending more than one night.

If those conditions can’t be met, ticket holders can request a refund through Ticketmaster, but it must be done by 1 p.m. Saturday.

Isbell addressed the new requirement on Twitter to people who weren’t happy with it.

“Nobody is forcing you to get a vaccine.” he wrote in a reply, “Also nobody is forcing me to go on stage. Behold our bodies and choices.”

Venues and artists around artists are moving toward these types of requirements as the area’s COVID-19 cases skyrocket due to the delta variant. On Thursday, Austin Public Health leaders moved the area to Stage 5 of the revamped COVID-19 risk levels, suggesting that even vaccinated people wear masks in most instances.

