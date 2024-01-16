AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some big names in the world of country music will be headed to Austin this spring for the iHeartCountry Festival.

iHeartMedia announced on Tuesday the festival will return for its 11th year on May 4, and will be held at the Moody Center in Austin.

The lineup will feature Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Old Dominion, Lady A, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Walker Hayes, and the festival will be hosted again by Bobby Bones.

iHeartMedia’s Country music radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHeartRadio.com on Saturday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (7 p.m. CT).

“We are so excited to bring the iHeartCountry Festival to country music fans again this year at Moody Center in Austin,” said Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry, in a release. “It’s always exciting to watch fans experience performances by so many of the top artists in our format, all on one big iHeart stage.”

Festival tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 26 at noon Central Time via Ticketmaster.

Eligible Capital One Cardholders get exclusive access to presale tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 25 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale information and tickets can be found online.