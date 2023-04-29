AUSTIN (KXAN) – Willie Nelson, one of Austin’s most iconic celebrities, turned 90 Saturday. If you are keen to celebrate the country music legend, check out a few of these Austin events to celebrate Nelson reaching the “high” age of 90.

Head to 3TEN Austin City Limits

Willie Nelson will celebrate his birthday at the Hollywood Bowl, where he will perform alongside dozens of his famous friends, including Beck, Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and Snoop Dogg, just to name a few.

Though you won’t be able to see him live in Austin tonight, you can check out the next best thing: a cover band. Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Motts will perform Nelson songs in a 90th birthday tribute to the icon at 3TEN ACL Live. The show starts at 7:00 p.m, and tickets are $18.

Get a haircut at Birds Barbershop

Feel like donning Nelson’s quintessential braids? Head to Birds Barbershop, where they will braid your hair to look like Nelson’s after a cut. Birds is also handing out custom bandanas and beer koozies on April 29 and 30.

Listen to KUTX

All weekend long, KUTX 98.9 will be playing tunes from Nelson’s impressively extensive discography. They’ll play songs ranging from the eminent classics to the niche, deep cuts, and even ones from bands covering the icon.

Buy tickets to Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

Not quite this weekend, but you can never be too prepared! For Nelson’s birthday, buy a couple of tickets to his annual 4th of July Picnic, which will be on its 50th run this year. Willie Nelson will perform alongside Tyler Childers, Shakey Graves, Particle Kid, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Make yourself a Nelson-inspired cocktail

Nelson may no longer drink – he just released a song called ‘California Sober,’ which nods to the lifestyle where someone quits drinking and taking hard drugs but continues to smoke weed – but you can still make a toast to the Austin celebrity.

ACL Live has a drink inspired by Nelson’s “Red Headed Stranger.” If you feel like sipping on an Austin-centric cocktail while listening to jams from one of Willie Nelson’s many studio albums, follow ACL Live’s recipe and mix together the following ingredients:

2oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 2oz jalapeño-lime juice, 3oz cranberry juice, a splash of orange juice and a lime wedge.