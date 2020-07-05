Is Kanye West running for president? Could he have a chance?

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo Kanye West answers questions from Sr. pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 am service at Lakewood Church, in Houston. West has been denied a permit to build an amphitheater on his ranch in Wyoming. The Park County Planning and Zoning Commission made the decision Tuesday, Nov.19, 2019, after the rapper changed his plans for the structure near Cody. West told county officials he now wants to include residential space. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke,File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday evening, rapper Kanye West took to Twitter to announce he’s running for president, tweeting out “#2020Vision.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

No one really knows if the controversial rapper, also known as “Yeezus” and “Ye,” is actually serious or not. But if he were — how would it work at this point in the election?

Can he run as a Democrat or a Republican?

Taking a look at how Presidential elections in Texas work, it would appear that West missed some important deadlines — including the December 2019 filing deadline and the March 3 Primary Election.

With Joe Biden formally the Democratic nominee and current President Donald Trump being the Republican party’s nominee, West not only missed deadlines to run as a candidate for either of these parties, he’s also starting way behind both Biden and Trump.

Can he run as an Independent?

While West’s sophomore album was titled “Late Registration,” it appears he was too late to register to run as an Independent. In order to do that, he needed to apply and submit a petition with 89,693 registered voter signatures by May 11.

Does he have any other options?

In order to run for president, West would most likely have to run as a write-in candidate — meaning his name would not appear on the November ballot, but he’d still be able to receive votes if people vote for him in writing.

In order to do this, he’d have to file a declaration of write-in candidacy to the Secretary of State between July 18 and August 17.

The declaration would have to include information and a signature from a vice-presidential running mate.

More difficult, would be that West — or anyone else wanting to run as a write-in — would need to have signed and written statements giving permission to their candidacy from the state’s presidential elector. These are the people making up the Electoral College.

Texas has 38. So West would need 38 signatures and permission from them — in addition to electors from all the other states.

Is it as hard as it sounds?

It’s not easy.

The most successful and most recent write-in candidate for U.S. President is Ralph Nader in the 1992 Election. Nader received 3,054 votes from Democrats and 3,258 votes from Republicans during the New Hampshire Primary.