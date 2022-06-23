AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sandra Bullock is considering a break from Hollywood.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock said she’s looking forward to taking a break and spending time with family.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” Bullock told the publication. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.”

The 57-year-old actor shared thoughts on the future of her career while discussing the success of her film “The Lost City.” Bullock’s career includes nearly 50 films over a 35 year span. During that time, she became a mom to son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10.

Bullock did not say how long a possible break would last but says work has always been important to her.

“I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch,” Bullock told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.’”

Bullock is set to star in “Bullet Train” alongside Brad Pitt. The film is scheduled to be released later this year.