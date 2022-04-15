AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re heading to the iHeartCountry Music Festival next month, it’ll cost you a few hundred bucks to get in, but you’re in luck if you’re hoping for some free daytime performances.

iHeartRadio recently announced the May 7 lineup for its Daytime Village at the iHeartCountry Festival. Free daytime events will feature live performances on the Hulu stage from Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Ingrid Andress, Caroline Jones and Connor Smith.

Daytime Village takes place from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Dell Technologies Plaza at Moody Center.

The iHeartCountry Music Festival will be hosted by Bobby Bones and will feature Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Cody Johnson and more.

Tickets for the iHeartCountry Music Festival are being sold online.

Moody Center opening events

Once it opens its doors, the Moody Center will be the newest venue for entertainment and sports in Austin.

The center’s first show will be John Mayer on April 20-21.

The 15,000-seat venue will host a grand opening celebration featuring George Strait, Willie Nelson and the Randy Rogers Band on April 29 and 30.