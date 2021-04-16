Hundreds of Austin musicians get a ‘shot’ at returning to work

Austin Public Health is giving COVID-19 vaccines to participating HAAM musicians at Emo’s in south Austin (KXAN/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Taking shots at well-known music venue Emo’s in south Austin looks different these days. It’s home to the first of two free COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Austin musicians.

Austin Public Health is giving out a limited number of Moderna doses to participating HAAM musicians. The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians or HAAM, provides access to affordable health care for Austin’s low-income, underinsured working musicians.

“I’m glad to see that Austin musicians are altogether behind a great organization like HAAM providing us the vaccine, and everyone’s here to get it. I’m proud,” said musician Roky Moon.

The hope is with more musicians and music industry professionals receiving the vaccination, Austin’s music scene will thrive again.

“There is a whole music ecosystem that depends on healthy participants that can come to work and do what they do best, which is play music, hold the events that hold music and for fans to come and appreciate the system, because music fans are part of the ecosystem as well,” said Rachel Blair, HAAM Chief Operating Officer.

APH will be administering 800 Moderna doses between the two events:

Friday, April 16 (second dose on Friday, May 14)

Thursday, April 29, 2021 (second dose on Thursday, May 27)

Organizers say the vaccination clinics are sponsored by Sendero Health Plans.