TEXAS (KXAN) — Fans haven’t been able to contain their excitement about “Selena: The Series” coming to Netflix in the unbelievable year — 2020.

The streaming service announced the two-part series’ release on Twitter Tuesday, starring Christian Serratos, was coming soon.

Every legend begins with a dream

| Selena: The Series, 12/04, only on @netflix



Toda leyenda comienza con un sueño

| Selena: La Serie, 04/12, solo en @netflix pic.twitter.com/xjm6h6QhIl — Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) October 6, 2020

But not before a little tease of what was to come.

We have a special treat for you.

Tenemos un regalo especial para ti.https://t.co/EAy2N7xnES pic.twitter.com/q70j0YLbzK — Selena: The Series (@selena_netflix) October 5, 2020

Serratos even took to Instagram to commemorate the big day to come.

It didn’t take long for fans to voice their feelings.

Break the internet this fine early morning #SelenaNetflix 🌹 💜 https://t.co/coianJBArm — Jose Leiva (@jldub07) October 6, 2020

I just got chills 🌹 !!!!!



I can’t wait for the Selena series 😍😍😍



“Anything for Selenas” ❤️ https://t.co/60fQcZZYkZ — adigtv (@AdiGTV) October 6, 2020

I’ve been ready

Stay ready

Don’t even gotta get ready



🌹I’ve been on the Como La Flor and Bidi Bidi Bom Bom wave since like five. December 4th about to go crazy #SelenaNetflix 🌹 https://t.co/MwtFHbmzNX — Quan (@QuanSim5) October 6, 2020

Here’s to counting down the days until Dec. 4.