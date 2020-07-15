Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion reveals she was shot on Sunday during incident with LAPD

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2019, file photo shows Megan Thee Stallion during a portrait session in New York. The singer says she works extremely hard in the studio when it comes to writing music, so when she almost couldn’t release her new album due to drama with her record label, she was anxious and uneasy. “I was super-nervous,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press this week after a Houston judge ordered the Friday, March 6, 2020, release of her album as her bitter court battle with her label continues.(Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Houston native rapper Megan Thee Stallion revealed on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that she had been shot in California during the arrest of someone else on Sunday.

In the post, the artist said she “suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

The incident reportedly happened during an arrest of rapper Tory Lanez, whom she was riding with alongside an unidentified woman.

According to Variety, Lanez’s vehicle was stopped, and police arrested him for having a concealed weapon.

Twenty-five year-old Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, was not arrested but reportedly suffered a foot injury.

“I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy,” she said in her Instagram statement.

It’s not yet known who allegedly shot her or how it may have happened. On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ released video footage of the Lanez arrest, which possibly shows Megan exiting the vehicle with her hands raised and later being handcuffed.

Megan and Lanez had reportedly attended a party at Kylie Jenner’s house earlier in the evening.