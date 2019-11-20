Homeland Security Investigations raid Duggar home

Jed Duggar: "I don't live there and I am not aware of any investigation."

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirms to KNWA that agents raided the Duggar’s Tontitown home last week.

An HSI spokesperson said, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

Duggar family Tontitown, Arkansas home

The reason for the raid was not disclosed by HSI and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas will not comment on the incident when asked by KNWA.

The Duggar family is probably best known for television reality shows titled “19 Kids and Counting,” and “Counting On.”

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2014 file photo, Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

Josh Duggar was sued earlier in 2019 for real estate fraud and that trial is scheduled to begin next year.

Jim Bob Duggar (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

The patriarch of the family, Jim Bob Duggar, served in the Arkansas of Representatives for Washington County from 1999 to 2002. He was vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee.

Jedidiah Duggar

The youngest Duggar, Jedidah, 20, who filed papers to run for State Representative, said he did not know anything that was going on at the family home. “I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation.”

Stay with KNWA News as we continue to gather more information.