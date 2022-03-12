Here’s what’s happening at the first day of the Austin Rodeo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. Saturday for the first day of the Austin Rodeo.

Here’s some of what you can expect:

Mutton Bustin’

Have a kiddo that wants to be a cowboy or cowgirl? Throw ’em in the Austin Rodeo’s Muttin Bustin’ Mania and see if they have what it takes.

Cowboys and cowgirls in the Mutton Bustin’ competition have to be between the ages of 5 and 7 years old and be under 55 pounds.

It’s happening at the Wild West tent every Saturday at 3 p.m. You can get more information on the Austin Rodeo website.

Live music

On the outdoor stage Saturday you’ll find Smokewagon, Chris Colston and the Texas Treble Hooks, among others. Performances start at 11:30 a.m.

You can find the full lineup of local live music on the Austin Rodeo website.

ProRodeo

Arena doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are rain or shine without refunds or exchanges.

Aaron Watson

Watson, a country music star, will start his concert at roughly 9 p.m. You will not need to buy an additional ticket for the concert, it’s included in your rodeo ticket, which you can buy on the rodeo’s website.