Here’s what Austin’s Trail of Lights will look like this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This year’s Trail of Lights in Austin will once again be a drive-thru event because of COVID-19 concerns — but there will be some differences.

Last year, all windows had to stay rolled up, but not this year. You also won’t have to worry about traffic as much because Barton Springs Road is staying open. That’s partially because that’s not where the trail begins this time. Instead, people will start the trail on Stratford.

KXAN talked to the Trail of Lights Foundation Executive Director about the decision to keep people in their cars this year.

“We had planned and hoped for a walk-through this year but with kids just now getting vaccinated… there’s a tremendous risk associated with us opening as a walk-through,” said James Russell.

Trail of Lights kicks off Nov. 27 but passes are available now. Prices range from $30 to $95 and are good for cars up to nine people.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the Trail of Lights.