Help Texas breweries: pick up a curbside beer this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Craft breweries — like so many other businesses — are hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why this weekend, April 25-26, the industry has organized the Great Texas Beer Run.

The nearly 400 craft breweries statewide are asking people to come pick up beer curbside.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild did a survey and found revenue is down about 70% since being forced to close tap rooms.

“The employees are hurting because of this. And the breweries are hurting, themselves, because of this,” Charles Vallhonrat, Executive Director of Texas Craft Brewers Guild. “And there is a concern about how many breweries will be able to survive the current situation, depending on how long social distancing requirements are in place.”