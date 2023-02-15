AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re one of the 4.7 million people who watched the premier of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ and you live in Austin, you probably noticed some familiarity in the episode.

The series begins set in Austin. The premier episode tells the story of a father and daughter duo’s day as a fungal infection quickly spreads, outbreaking a zombie-esque apocalypse.

The plot of the video game-inspired show shifts out of Texas, following lead character Joel Miller – played by internet-beloved Pedro Pascal – and his quest to escort a young girl named Ellie across the U.S.

Joel is also trying to find his brother Tommy, who is played by Austin native and St. Edward’s University alum Gabriel Luna.

Luna is set to talk about his experience on the show with St. Edward’s in an interview soon, according to an Instagram post from the university.

“Are you a fan of @thelastofus? St. Edward’s University is thrilled to welcome actor and alum @iamgabrielluna back to the hilltop!⁠” the post reads.

“Want to know more about Gabriel’s experience filming the show and his time at the hilltop? Send us your questions in the comments,” the post continues.

Some commenters asked questions like “has he ever played any of ‘The Last of Us’ games?” and “How scary are the infected in real life?” while others requested (and demanded) that Luna visit campus.

St. Edwards did not say when the interview will take place, but if you have a question you’d like to ask Luna, you can drop it in the comments of the post.