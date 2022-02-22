HBO Max series with Elizabeth Olsen begins filming in Georgetown

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Candy Montgomery in Love & Death, coming to HBO Max in 2022. (Photo Courtesy of HBO Max)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — HBO Max and Nicole Kidman will take over a portion of Georgetown to film a new series starring Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe.

“Love and Death,” is a true-crime drama based on actual events that took place in the 1980s. HBO’s parent company WarnerMedia said the show is about “two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax.” Nicole Kidman is the executive producer on the project.

The limited series will debut sometime this year.

HBO plans to film in various locations including the Williamson County Courthouse and Williamson County Justice Center. The series had been filmed all over Central Texas including Hutto, Kyle, and Seguin to name a few. The production company will pay the Williamson County $110,000, with $10,000 going to the Williamson County Historical Commission, according to the agreement.

Filming will take place Feb. 23-Mar. 5. As a result, roads around the Williamson County Courthouse will be shut down from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Some parking lots will be off-limits on the weekend.

Williamson County Courthouse, 710 S. Main St.

Parking and intermittent street closures are expected:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 23-25 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2

Parking closures:

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27

For a detailed map, click here.

Williamson County Justice Center, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Parking and intermittent street closures are expected:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3-4, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on March 5 and 9 a.m. to midnight on March 6

For detailed maps, click here.