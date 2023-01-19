AUSTIN (KXAN) — Domain NORTHSIDE announced it is bringing a free, live concert with rock and emo band Hawthorne Heights this spring.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m., March 31, on the 30,000-square-foot rooftop mural off Rock Rose Avenue, according to a news release.

Hawthorne Heights earned two gold albums, with one for 2004’s “The Silence In Black And White” and another for 2006’s “If Only You Were Lonely,” the release said.

“Austin is one of our favorite cities in the world,” said JT Woodruff, lead vocalist of the band, in the release. “The energy, vibe and people are some of the most unique that this world has to offer. We can’t wait to be back in town screaming emo music from this incredibly cool venue. I know the fans are going to be treated to a wonderful blend of music and art. We are stoked!”

The Domain rooftop mural was designed by Ignacio Garcia and represents some of the most celebrated elements in both Austin and Texas, including a portrait of Willie Nelson, blue bonnets, bats and a longhorn, the release said. It is one of the largest murals in the city to date, the release added.

Doors for the show will open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.