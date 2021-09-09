‘Hamilton’ tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Broadway in Austin back after 21-month hiatus

The Richard Rodgers Theatre is seen on June 6, 2019 located on 226 West 46th Street where “Hamilton”, one of Broadways biggest hits, is playing in New York. – After triumphing on Broadway, the lower 48 and London’s West End, “Hamilton” is eyeing its first non-English production as well as tours throughout Europe and Asia. The much-decorated musical, currently staged in London, New York and four other US cities each night, last month announced plans to launch in Sydney in early 2021 in a production expected to tour Australia before going to Asia, its producer said in an interview. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets for “Hamilton” at Bass Concert Hall go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Broadway smash hit comes to Austin from Dec. 7-19. It’s the first production to be held at the concert hall in 21 months, organizers said.

Tickets range from $49-$179 with some premium seats going for $249, there’s a maximum of eight tickets per account. There’s also a lottery for 40 $10 tickets for all the shows, organizers said details about that will be released at a later date.

Tickets can be bought through the Broadway in Austin website and through Texas Performing Arts. The show’s producer, Jeffrey Seller, said those two sites are the only authentic sellers, so don’t buy tickets elsewhere.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets,” he said in a press release. “For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Austin engagement should be made through Broadway In Austin and Texas Performing Arts.”

Organizers said masks are “strongly recommended” indoors regardless of vaccination status.