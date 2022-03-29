AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of The Americas announced concert headliners for the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix.

Race weekend is scheduled for Oct. 21-23. Green Day and Ed Sheeran will take the Germania Insurance Super Stage to kick off the festival’s 20-plus band lineup.

“These superstar performers are for the fans, as the tickets are already almost sold out. We want the United States Grand Prix to be the greatest sports and entertainment event, along with the best ticket value, in the world,” says Bobby Epstein, COTA Chairman. “With 20 other bands, these headliners round out a spectacular weekend festival of racing, music, camping and fun.”

COTA will release a limited amount of Friday and Saturday single-day general admission tickets on Wednesday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Friday are $59 and $129 for Saturday.