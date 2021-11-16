‘Great Plate Auction’ might have the specialty Texas license plate you’re looking for

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Looking for a way to give your car a little extra flair? An online auction might have what you’re looking for.

My Plates is Texas’ third-party vendor for vanity and specialty license plates, and they are selling some of its most rare plates (including a plate with “RARE” on it) to the highest bidder for its “Great Plate Auction.”

The auction is live now and runs through Nov. 17 at the auction’s website.

Plate options run from simple numbers like 27, 360 or 2021 as examples, or if you have an allegiance to a certain college, there are themed plates to bid on as well.

The plates bought at auction are transferable, the company said, unlike other Texas license plates. Each plate is good for five years and they all start at $500.

As of 10 a.m. Nov. 16, a Texas Sunflower-themed plate with the word SMILE on it has the highest bid of $3,200. The money from the auction goes into the state’s general fund, and winners can put the message on one of the 100-plus approved plate designs.

In previous plate auctions, a plate with 12THMAN on it sold for $115,000 in 2013. That’s the most expensive plate ever in Texas.