‘Gone With the Wind’ star Olivia de Havilland dies at 104

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last remaining star of 1939’s “Gone With the Wind,” Oscar-winning actress Olivia de Havilland, died of natural causes at her Paris home on Sunday, her publicist confirmed.

The British-American actress was born in Tokyo in 1916. Throughout her career, de Havilland won two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes. Some of her best-known films include the Errol Flynn-starring “The Adventures of Robin Hood” in 1938 and “The Heiress.”

She is perhaps best-known for playing the role of debutante Melanie Hamilton in “Gone With the Wind.”

Her career spanned from the 1930s until the late 1980s, when she pulled back from public life. De Havilland’s final film credit was in 2009.

She was portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones in the 2017 FX miniseries “Feud: Bette and Joan,” which chronicled the famed rivalry between fellow Golden Age of Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis.

She is survived by her daughter, Gisele, son-in-law Andrew and her niece Deborah.