AUSTIN (KXAN) — Throughout January and February, you can travel back in time to watch movie classics from a six-year span of cinema from “the end of the millennium,” as Alamo Drafthouse kicks off its “Alamo Time Capsules” series.

Patrons can watch movies like “The Goonies,” “The Iron Giant,” “Clueless,” “Run Lola Run” and more, according to Alamo’s website.

Starting with the year 1999, you can journey through “the greatest years in the history of cinema:” 1999, 1994, 1989, 1984, 1979 and 1974, Alamo’s website said.

The movie theater chain said it digs deep to tell a story of that year, whether it be in cinema, culture and history. During the series, Alamo officials said online guests can expect to see “essential films” like “The Matrix,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Do The Right Thing,” “Purple Rain,” “The Warriors” and “The Godfather Part II.”

The series will also include exclusive merchandise, themed menus and special events. To see the cinema list in full, visit Alamo’s website.