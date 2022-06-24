AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rising pop music star from Georgetown is getting a lot of attention.

Conan Gray released his new album “Superache” Friday. The 23-year-old songwriter and platinum-selling singer has been dubbed “the Prince of Sad Songs” for striking Oliva Rodrigo-like lyrics: “You gave her your sweater, it’s just polyester / But you like her better / Wish I were Heather.”

The Georgetown High School alum’s rise to fame started at the age of 15 when he started posting videos on his YouTube channel. Gray told GQ in an interview he moved to the booming community for retirees after his parents split.

“All the thrift stores were awesome,” Gray joked. “I just love dressing like an old man who’s on a walk with his wife of 70 years.”

“Superache” is the second full-length album by Conan Gray. (Photo/Republic Records Media)

While making music in Georgetown, he went viral in 2017 for his song called “Idle Town.” Over the years he gained over 7 billion streams and received praise from Elton John, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. The pop sensation later signed to Republic Records, home to big artists like Drake, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and The Weeknd.

During the pandemic, Gray gained more listeners with the TikTok breakout success of songs like “Heather” and “Manic.” “Superache” out now is Gray’s second full-length album featuring a dozen songs.

To coincide with his second album release, Gray performed Thursday on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Friday on TODAY as part of the Citi Summer Concert Series. The local Texan will be back in October to perform during both weekends of Austin City Limits Music Festival.