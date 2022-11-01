GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — A new music festival is coming to Georgetown. Think Stagecoach but in Central Texas.

The first-ever Two Step Inn will take place April 15-16, 2023 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown. The brand new festival is “where old school and new school country unite with everything in between to come together and embrace the genre,” said the event description.

There will be over 40 bands across three stages during the two-day festival.

Headliners include Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers. The lineup also includes Wynonna Judd, Midland, Travis Tritt, Mavis Staples, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina and country-inspired sets from Diplo and T-Pain.

Tickets range from $99 to $1,000 and go on sale starting Nov. 4.

Two Step Inn is produced by C3 Presents, the team behind Austin City Limits Music Festival.