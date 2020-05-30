George Strait’s message for Texans: ‘Wear a face mask and stay six feet apart from others’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott’s Office and country music superstar George Strait have released a new public service announcement to encourage Texans to practice good COVID-19 pandemic hygiene.

The “Write This Down, Take A Little Note” PSA — named after one of Strait’s biggest hits — asks Texans to make sure to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from others in public.

“Hi, I’m George Strait. We all know that being Texan means being friendly. And as we open Texas back up, it’s important that we stay extra friendly by thinking about all our fellow Texans,” Strait says. “So go on, write this down, take a little note to remind you of these friendly things you can do to help defeat COVID-19. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face mask, and stay six feet apart from others in public. Let’s show the world what it means to be Texan by staying safe and staying friendly.”