George Strait, Willie Nelson to play at Moody Center’s grand-opening celebration

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s only fitting the King of Country Music gets to be one of the first acts at Austin’s newest concert venue.

The Moody Center, set to open in April 2022, announced George Strait will lead a show filled with all-star Texas musical talent April 29 as the first country music concert at the new arena.

The show, aptly titled “Strait from Moody Center,” features two Texas country music legends. Randy Rogers Band will be the opening act, followed by the birthday boy himself, Willie Nelson. He turns 89 on the day of the show.

It will be just the second time Strait and Nelson have shared a stage in their careers, and Strait is looking forward to spending the evening with his pals.

“I’m so glad I’ll get to ‘sing one with Willie’ and I can’t think of a better place to do it than Austin, Texas,” Strait said in a release. “Willie is an incredible musician and an even better person, so I know this will be a great night together along with our friends from Randy Rogers Band.”

It’s a grand opening celebration of sorts for Moody Center, which will also be home to the Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball programs, but it won’t be the first show at the venue. The Weeknd will be the venue’s first concert to take the stage April 19, then John Mayer gets two nights April 20-21 and Justin Bieber performs April 27 before the big party.

“While planning our grand opening celebration, we knew we had an obligation to pay homage to the Lone Star State,” said Jeff Nickler, general manager of the Moody Center, in the release. “George, Willie, and Randy are all Texas natives who have built legendary careers while having an unbelievable impact on the country music industry. It doesn’t get any bigger than this.”

Tickets go on sale for the concert at 10 a.m., Oct. 22. Presale tickets, which fans can have access to if they subscribe to the Moody Center’s newsletter, go on sale at 10 a.m., Oct. 20.