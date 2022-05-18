AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to the “King of Country” George Strait. The Texas-born country music legend turned 70 years old Wednesday.

Here are some “Strait” facts about the music legend, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame:

George Strait was born May 18, 1952 in Poteet, Texas, a city 30 minutes south of San Antonio. Strait didn’t listen much to country music growing up. He was inspired by rock bands and even joined a number of garage bands in high school. The Texas native enlisted in the United States Army in 1971 after marrying his longtime sweetheart Norma. He served four years and began performing with an Army band. Strait enrolled at Southwest Texas State University, now known as Texas State University. He wanted to pursue a degree in agriculture, but by then he was also seriously considering a music career. He has sold more than 84 million albums, with a total of 60 No. 1 hits. Strait is the only act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades. Recent shows for the legend include the grand opening celebration of Austin’s Moody Center in April and headlining the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021.

Strait’s next show is July 30 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. He’ll be back in Texas in the fall.