George Strait to play full show at RodeoHouston in 2022

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The King of Country will play a full show at RodeoHouston in 2022.

George Strait, who celebrated his 69th birthday Tuesday, will play on RodeoHouston’s final night March 20 at NRG Stadium, marking his 31st appearance at the iconic 21-day rodeo and livestock show event.

It’s also the 90th anniversary of the event, and rodeo officials say the man synonymous with country music is the perfect headliner.

Did you hear the big news? The King is coming to @RODEOHOUSTON in 2022! Tickets to see George will go on sale Thursday, June 24 at 10am at https://t.co/UzZwdvwtiz! pic.twitter.com/VP4bpUV8oG — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) May 18, 2021

“What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ music himself,” said Chris Boleman, RodeoHouston’s president and CEO. “After a couple of particularly challenging years, our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait.”

The concert is an extra event after the rodeo gets done the day before. All of the attractions like the carnival, hors and livestock shows and dining areas will be open, but Strait’s culminating show is the main attraction throughout the entire grounds.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m., June 24.