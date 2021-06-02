Garth Brooks to play Studio 6A farewell shows in Austin, tickets start at $2,500

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Studio 6A, the longtime home of the Austin PBS music series Austin City Limits, is going out in style.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks will play two “intimate” shows July 20 and 21 to help send off the stage at the University of Texas at Austin. Austin PBS is moving to a modern, state-of-the-art broadcast studio at Austin Community College’s Highland campus in 2022.

The shows won’t be taped for future Austin City Limits broadcasts, and tickets aren’t cheap. Individual seat packages start at $2,500 for the show titled “Farewell to Studio 6A: An Evening with Garth Brooks,” and it’s intended as a fundraising event for the station’s “Moving Forward” campaign.

The venue has a 200-seat capacity each night, and Austin PBS says none of the seats will be more than 45 feet away from the 7-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year.

Brooks made his first performance in Studio 6A as an up-and-coming star during the show’s 15th season in 1990, and then played the show’s 25th anniversary season in 2000.

“If we’re baseball players, this is the World Series,” he said after his 2000 performance. “The thing I like about Austin City Limits is that it hasn’t changed. It’s still like getting around your family in your living room and playing music. I think that’s what I love most about it.”

The last Austin City Limits performance taped in Studio 6A was in 2010. Since then, the show has been taped at ACL Live at The Moody Theater and is in its 47th season. The show will continue to be taped at The Moody Theater, the station said.