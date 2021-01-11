GALLERY: Central Texas turns into Winter Wonderland as Sunday storm moves through

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A chilly winter storm moved through the Central Texas area on Sunday, bringing buckets of snow — and lots of fun for residents and their furry friends.

Here are some of our favorite viewer-submitted Snow Day snapshots.

Snowmen

Cowboy snowman in Hutto yard (Courtesy of Daniel Stinson)

Snowman seen at Rio Grande and 21st Street downtown (Courtesy of Josiah Brown)

6 foot tall snowman in Georgetown (Courtesy of Erin Spindler)

A giant size snowman built at 183 and McNeil (Courtesy of Meg Fernandez)

Snowman built at a home near Anderson Mill (Courtesy of Evan Westwood)

An Aggie snowman built at the Preston Village Subdivision (Courtesy of Bernice Rodriguez)

Snowman in Manor (Courtesy of Emily Parsons)

The VanKampens in Buda built a UT Longhorns snowman (Courtesy of Remko and Jewel VanKampen)

Snowman Connie Bradham made out of her recycled Halloween pumpkins (Courtesy of Connie Bradham)



Pets

Hoover the Golden Doodle, 3 (Courtesy of Carla Greenleaf)

Buddy the dog in snow (Courtesy of Logan Doggett)





Kimba the American Eskimo dog (Courtesy of Betty Learned)

Bentley the dog in Brushy Creek (Courtesy of Daryl Moczygemba)

Athena the dog in Georgetown (Courtesy of David Stahl)

Rylie the dog (Courtesy of Bella Alamo)

Yards and neighborhoods