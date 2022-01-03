‘Free Week’ music festival returns to Austin — here are participating venues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red River Cultural District’s Free Week is returning this week to downtown Austin, offering free concerts from Thursday, Jan. 6 through Saturday, Jan. 8.
This year, more than 100 bands of various genres will perform across nine music venues, listed below:
- Cheer Up Charlies (900 Red River St.)
- Elysium (705 Red River St.)
- Empire Control Room (606 E. Seventh St.)
- Flamingo Cantina (515 E. Sixth St.)
- Mohawk (912 Red River St.)
- Stubb’s Bar-B-Q (801 Red River St.)
- Swan Dive (615 Red River St.)
- The Green Jay (711 Red River St.)
- Valhalla (710 Red River St.)
The Austin music tradition has been around for nearly two decades and started at Emo’s at Sixth and Red River streets. It’s a way to bring business to local clubs and venues that usually experience a winter slump.
Click here to see the show schedule for this weekend. Events part of Free Week will be labeled as such.