AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cameron Dicker is living the dream, playing in the NFL and getting a shoutout from a famous country music star.

The former Texas Longhorn kicker got a surprise message from Carrie Underwood during Sunday Night Football.

“Hey Cameron, Carrie Underwood here, a little birdie told me that you were on your way to our show in Austin not too long ago when you got the call to go play for the Chargers,” said Underwood in a video message that aired during the Chargers’ Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I would love to have you out for a make-up concert. Any show you want to come to just let us know and we’ll get you hooked up, I know people,” said Underwood.

Dicker was called to play for the Los Angeles Chargers during Week Nine. He said he was going to Underwood’s concert in Austin when he got the call. Dicker missed the show and hopped on a plane. It was well worth it because he kicked the game-winning field goal to help lead the Chargers to victory against the Falcons.

Dicker will have dozens of shows on her “Denim and Rhinestones Tour” to choose from.

Now he doesn’t have to choose between following his dreams and seeing a country music icon.