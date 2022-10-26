SPICEWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Spooky season is upon us and Willie Nelson is getting in the Halloween spirit.

Luck Presents, a cultural collective headquartered on Nelson’s property just outside of Austin, will host its first fall-themed event called “Lucktoberfest.”

The three-day festival is Friday through Sunday and coincides with Luck’s 10th anniversary.

The event was scaled back from 10 days of concerts to a three-day weekend festival format instead. “We made this choice due to the uncertainty of the touring market right now,” organizers shared on social media.

The festival is still expected to be a unique fall experience with the help of Willie’s Wild West-themed town.

Luck Ranch and Willie Nelson to host three-day festival called “Lucktoberfest”

Friday, Oct. 28

Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue and Los Lobos | Doors open 5 p.m.

The first night kicks off with a “big” celebration featuring Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue, Los Lobos and special guests.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Orville Peck and Tanya Tucker | Doors open 12 p.m.

Night two is fitting for the headliners Orville Peck and Tanya Tucker. It’s a “far-west cowboy-themed masquerade ball,” said the event description. The show will also feature an “eclectic cast of characters” like Vinyl Ranch’s Disko Cowboy, the resplendent troupe, The Jigglewatts, Jonathan Terrell and Central Texas designers NICÓ, This is Sloane, DASHE, FLAMER and Alive by Benjamin.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Alex Meixner and Shinyribs | Doors open 12 p.m.

This will be a night of German-influenced entertainment celebrating cherished Bavarian traditions from everything to polka and “masskrugstemmen” (beer-stein holding). The headliners are Alex Meixner and Shinyribs featuring: Walt & Tina Wilkins, Sunny Sauceda, Walburg Boys, Alpenmusikanten, Tanzenfest and Yodel Blitz.

Lucktoberfest and the Luck Family Foundation will give $1 from each ticket sold to help benefit the Central Texas Food Bank. Tickets range from $35 for general admission and $125 for premium access. The festival website includes ticket information, permitted items and parking.