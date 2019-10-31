Fairmont Austin celebrates Halloween with lit Jack-o’-lantern

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a cold morning in Austin for Halloween 2019, but the Fairmont Austin hotel is bringing some warmth with festive lights in the shape of a Jack-o’-lantern.

Folks traveling north on Interstate 35 can catch a glimpse of the giant pumpkin while it’s dark out. It’s unknown if the hotel will reveal the same image tonight.

The hotel has treated us before with an orange icon: a lit Longhorn logo.

Longhorn Lights

RELATED: Hotel Hook ‘Em: Fairmont Austin announces Longhorns sponsorship with lights

Troy captured a closer shot of the Jack-o’-lantern Thursday morning (Courtesy: Troy Wylam)

We’d love to see the Jack-o’-lantern from all perspectives. Share your photos on our ReportIt page.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss