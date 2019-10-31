Fairmont Austin celebrates Halloween with lit Jack-o’-lantern

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a cold morning in Austin for Halloween 2019, but the Fairmont Austin hotel is bringing some warmth with festive lights in the shape of a Jack-o’-lantern.

Folks traveling north on Interstate 35 can catch a glimpse of the giant pumpkin while it’s dark out. It’s unknown if the hotel will reveal the same image tonight.

The hotel has treated us before with an orange icon: a lit Longhorn logo.

RELATED: Hotel Hook ‘Em: Fairmont Austin announces Longhorns sponsorship with lights

Troy captured a closer shot of the Jack-o’-lantern Thursday morning (Courtesy: Troy Wylam)

We’d love to see the Jack-o’-lantern from all perspectives. Share your photos on our ReportIt page.