‘Everything is bigger in Texas’: Rapper 50 Cent discusses moving to Lone Star State due to proposed Biden tax hike

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 15: 50 Cent attends the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” New York Premiere at Hammerstein Ballroom on July 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Could Texas have another new celebrity resident? Rapper 50 Cent is toying with that possibility, saying President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike could be the motivation behind a move to the Lone Star State.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, discussed the possibility with Ari Melber on MSNBC’s “The Beat”.

50 Cent discussed his many projects including “BMF,” but Melber asked 50 Cent about his past comments about former President Donald Trump and slamming President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hike that would affect Americans making $400,000 or more.

“[Biden’s] tax plan… I didn’t realize I would be paying 62% of my income back to the IRS,” 50 Cent said in the interview. “So, that does change a lot. New York City will change dramatically.”

If passed, Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan would bump the tax rate up to 39.6% on households earning more than $400,000 or $450,000 for married couples.

“All of Silicon Valley is now in Austin, Texas. So you’ll start to see people moving from these places to new places that make sense for them to hold on to what they’re earning, not to have it just taken from them by the government,” 50 Cent said.

“I don’t like New York City that much. I don’t like the people enough to stay. I’ll move. I’m going to Texas. I’ve got my cowboy hat, everything… Everything is bigger in Texas. Really beautiful people, nice people,” 50 Cent said.

Watch the full discussion below: