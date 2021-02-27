Emmanuel Acho to host ‘The Bachelor’ special after series finale

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 02: Current NFL player Emmanuel Acho visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns football player turned network sports analyst and host Emmanuel Acho will step into “Bachelor Nation” to host a special after the reality TV series finale in two weeks.

Acho has been selected to host the “After the Final Rose” special on March 15 where he will interview The Bachelor contestant Matt James and the final three women in the dating show competition.

The 30-year-old confirmed the selection on Twitter Saturday, saying “It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then!”

IT’S OFFICIAL: I’ve accepted the Rose & am honored to be hosting the @bachelorabc After the Final Rose this year.



It’s been a pivotal season & this episode will be one of the most storied shows in its history. Empathy is needed and change is coming. See y’all then! 🌹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eWBXT6Kv6J — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 27, 2021

Host of “The Bachelor” Chris Harrison stepped down from the show in February after he made comments defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. Photos of Kirkconnell dressed in costume as a Native American and at an antebellum plantation themed ball surfaced during the season, according to the Associated Press.

Kirkconnell issued an apology for her past actions.

Harrison defended Kirkconnell in an interview on “Extra.” After his comments became public, he apologized in a statement.

Acho started the series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” which pulled in millions of views on social media channels, during the summer of 2020. Acho published a book under the same title, which is a New York Times bestseller.

The linebacker played at Texas from 2008 to 2011. The Dallas native spent four seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.