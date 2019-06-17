‘Emanuel’ explores life after tragic church shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Pinckney was hiding under a desk holding the mouth of her then-6-year-old daughter when Dylann Roof fired more than 70 rounds in Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, killing nine black worshippers.

The new documentary, “Emanuel,” explores life after the June 17, 2015 shooting, as family members, friends and the community try to heal through faith and forgiveness.

The Rev. Clementa Pinckney was killed by Roof. Pinckney and her daughter were in her husband’s office when they heard gun shots in another room.

Pinckney says watching the film is “emotional. I can’t help but to relive what happened.”

“Emanuel” opens in theaters nationwide for a limited run on Monday and Wednesday and is executive produced by Viola Davis and Steph Curry.