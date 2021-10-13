Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos as net worth rises to $227B, widens gap for richest person in the world

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(KXAN) — Elon Musk has now widened the gap between himself and Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk’s total net worth stands at $227 billion, while Bezos’s net worth stands at $189 billion.

Musk tweeted a second-place medal emoji to the Amazon founder on Twitter Tuesday:

🥈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO made headlines last week after announcing that the electric car brand’s headquarters was moving to the Lone Star State.

During an annual meeting with stockholders, Musk announced the move to Austin.

Tesla announced last year that Travis County would be the home of its new gigafactory.

“Our factory is five minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown, and we’re going to create an ecological paradise, because we’re right on the Colorado River. It’s going to be great,” Musk said to stockholders last week.