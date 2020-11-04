Election stress? Cardi B smoked 3 cigarettes at once watching poll results

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar Cardi B shared her Election Night stress on Tuesday with an Instagram post showing her in a fur coat smoking three cigarettes at once.

And it’s unlikely that Cardi is alone, as over two-thirds of Americans reported in October the election was a significant source of stress in their life.

A recent study found that 68% of adults say they felt election-centered anxiety, a rise from the 54% in the 2016 election.

In October, Dr. Allison Chase, of Austin-based Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center told KXAN’s Tom Miller that the constant news cycle is a big contributor to Americans’ high anxiety.

Chase recommended putting time limits or containment on news consumption and trying to stay present.

“I think news is necessary, and the information is imperative for us to have,” said Chase. “What happens is, it becomes very hard sometimes to turn it off. As one keeps either seeking for something to find either confirmation for what they’re thinking, or maybe to find evidence to counter what they’re thinking, and it takes us down this what I would call kind of this rabbit hole phenomenon. That is problematic, and it’s hard to turn off.”