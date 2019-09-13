Eddie Money, 80s rockstar has died at 70

SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 28: Musicians Jesse Money (L) and Eddie Money perform on stage during the iHeart80s Party 2017 at SAP Center on January 28, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

NEW YORK (AP/ KXAN) — Eighties rock star Eddie Money died Friday at age 70, according to a report by TMZ, after he announced in August that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, the singer’s family announced he died in his sleep early Friday morning. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father,” the statement read

The singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” said in August that his fate was in “God’s hands.”

Money’s comments appeared in a video released in August from his AXS TV reality series “Real Money.” The full episode aired Thursday.

In the video, Money said he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old whose real name is Edward Mahoney learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him “really, really hard.”

He’s had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.