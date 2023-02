AUSTIN (KXAN) — Duran Duran is coming to Austin this June.

The British rock band announced Wednesday it would perform at the Moody Center on June 6 as part of its North American Future Past Arena Tour. Other Texas stops include The Woodlands on June 9 and Dallas on June 10.

Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC will join Duran Duran on the tour.

Ticketmaster will selling the tickets for Moody Center performance. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.