AUSTIN (KXAN) — Doja Cat can add “Taco Bell influencer” to her resume now.

The rapper made an announcement during her set Sunday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival that taco fans have long been waiting for — the permanent return of the Mexican Pizza to the Taco Bell menu.

“I brought back the Mexican pizza by the way,” she shouted on stage at the Southern California music festival. The fast-food giant confirmed the news via its Twitter account Monday morning.

The official date the item is back on the menu is May 19. It was an especially popular option for vegetarians by removing the ground beef from the middle of the two tostadas and replacing it with beans and vegetables.

Taco Bell took the beloved item off the menu in 2020, saying the cardboard packaging used to serve it wasn’t part of the company’s commitment to sustainability moving forward. After national outrage, it was brought back for a limited time in 2021, but now it’s making a triumphant return for the foreseeable future.

Taco Bell even changed its name on Twitter to “YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA.”