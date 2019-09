AUSTIN (KXAN) — Through Sept. 30, Disney is offering families and fans the chance to add magic to their bedtime routines with goodnight messages from its famous characters via its Disney Bedtime Hotline, 877-7-MICKEY.

For the second year in a row, children and even adults can drift off to bed with messages from Mickey Mouse, Woody, Jasmine, Anna and Elsa, Yoda and Spider-Man.

The hotline is available throughout the U.S. and callers can also opt-in for a one-time text.