keep kxan

Disney casts black actress as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ sparks anger among some

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Halle Bailey

FILE – This Nov. 13, 2017 file photo shows singer-actress Halle Bailey at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Earlier this week, Disney announced the casting of Halle Bailey, half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle, as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of 1989’s “The Little Mermaid.”

While many rejoiced the consideration and inclusion of an actress of color in an ordinarily white role, others online were less enthusiastic.

Some who were angered took to Twitter to express their disapproval, including a, “Make Ariel White Again” Facebook page and even using the hashtag “#NotMyAriel.”

Meanwhile, others took to Twitter to defend the casting:

The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include “Under the Sea,” ”Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”

In a statement, Rob Marshall, who will direct the movie, said: “Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss