Disney casts black actress as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ sparks anger among some

FILE – This Nov. 13, 2017 file photo shows singer-actress Halle Bailey at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York. Bailey, half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, will next be going under the sea, starring as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Earlier this week, Disney announced the casting of Halle Bailey, half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle, as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of 1989’s “The Little Mermaid.”

While many rejoiced the consideration and inclusion of an actress of color in an ordinarily white role, others online were less enthusiastic.

Some who were angered took to Twitter to express their disapproval, including a, “Make Ariel White Again” Facebook page and even using the hashtag “#NotMyAriel.”

The little mermaid was written as white, was white in the film, is based in Denmark and based on a European fairytale, but is cast as black… How is this not racist and cultural appropriation? If this were the other way round, those celebrating would be boycotting. #Ariel #Halle — Rhys (@Rhys98983932) July 3, 2019

Ariel must be a cute girl with white skin and red hair singing sweet and crisp!! Refuse her to become black!! If Ariel can turn into black skin, then I am equally qualified to ask Tiana to turn yellow skin!!#Ariel #ArielisBlack — tuanrunrun (@www35296758) July 4, 2019

The actor for Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid is black? Was Ariel ever black in the little mermaid? Did I miss something? Or lemme guess, its Hollywood trying to appear "woke" again. — Michael Tree 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@Miketree26) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, others took to Twitter to defend the casting:

Dear #NotMyAriel people. You’re right, she’s not your Ariel. Because it’s someone else’s turn to see themselves in The Little Mermaid. You’ve had yours. — SixStarSerpentine 🎃 (@Carl53163296) July 5, 2019

White people complaining they cast a black girl as Ariel: Disney created 49 films from 1937-2009 before delivering their first black princess with Tiana. Black girls watched an entire catalog NEVER seeing themselves. For 70 years.



You spoiled, racist brats. — Hillary Monahan (@HillaryMonahan) July 3, 2019

There is really a whole #notmyariel hashtag because the character is being played by a black woman in the live action movie. People. I could go on about the number of white actors previously cast as black/ethnic characters but please consider this; she is a FISH. pic.twitter.com/Ew4oMRo7cR — Noor (@noorperacha) July 4, 2019

The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include “Under the Sea,” ”Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”

In a statement, Rob Marshall, who will direct the movie, said: “Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”