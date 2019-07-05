Disney casts black actress as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ sparks anger among some

NEW YORK (AP) — Earlier this week, Disney announced the casting of Halle Bailey, half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle, as Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of 1989’s “The Little Mermaid.”
While many rejoiced the consideration and inclusion of an actress of color in an ordinarily white role, others online were less enthusiastic.
Some who were angered took to Twitter to express their disapproval, including a, “Make Ariel White Again” Facebook page and even using the hashtag “#NotMyAriel.”
Meanwhile, others took to Twitter to defend the casting:
The live-action version will include original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Some of the tunes include “Under the Sea,” ”Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.”
In a statement, Rob Marshall, who will direct the movie, said: “Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role.”