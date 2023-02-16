AUSTIN (KXAN) — Depeche Mode is making a stop in Austin on their world tour this fall.

The English rock band will play at the Moody Center on Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. The opening act has yet to be announced.

Depeche Mode is taking their Memento Mori tour around North America and Europe starting in March. The tour goes through December.

The band formed in the 80s and is known for their electronic, synth-based sound and fresh takes on genres like dance-rock, pop-rock and alternative rock. They have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and their 1990 single Enjoy The Silence won them a BRIT Award.

They’ll also play at the AT&T Center in San Antonio in April. Kelly Lee Owens will open for them at that show. Tickets are already on sale, starting around $179.