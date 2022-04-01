AUSTIN (KXAN) — No, the Texas State Fair isn’t going to be selling deep fried air and Elon Musk isn’t trying to hyperloop Californians here to eat them.

Here are some of our favorite April Fools’ Day jokes from Texas companies.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs debuting ‘deep fried air’ at Texas State Fair

It’s convincing. There’s a press release and the state fair posted a video on Facebook — plus, Texans really will deep fry anything.

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs joked that they would be selling deep fried air at the Texas State Fair this year — basically a corndog without the dog.

“There’s something to be said about the magic of a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog at the State Fair of Texas – it’s like there’s something in the air… so they fried it!” a release said. They even made a graphic.

The State Fair of Texas announced in an April Fools’ Day joke that they would be debuting deep fried air (Courtesy: State Fair of Texas)

If you’re a vegan looking to get your corndog fix without the corndog, you’re going to need to look elsewhere. Sorry.

The Silos for sale

Chip Gaines posted on Twitter that the Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco were for sale. Gaines and his wife Joanna are the stars of “Fixer Upper,” an HGTV show.

On the photoshopped for sale sign, Gaines lists a cell phone number. It goes to a voicemail that lets you know you’ve been punked. We know, we called it.

Elon Musk trying to connect Austin to Los Angeles

Musk is so eccentric, we had to read this one carefully.

365 Things Austin posted a hilarious April Fools’ Day article claiming Musk is working to build a hyperloop from Texas to California — a Texan’s worst nightmare.

“The one hour and 15 minute travel time will be shorter than many LA resident’s current commute. Allowing them to buy homes in Austin without having to leave their high-paying jobs in California,” the article said. It then went on to “quote” Joe Rogan.

“If you have read all the way to this point before sharing the article, then Happy April Fool’s Day. All assertions and quotations in the article attributed to Elon Musk and others are entirely fictionalized. Please don’t sue us, Mr. Musk,” the article ends.

Remember this one from 2021?

Perhaps our favorite April Fools’ Day joke from last year was El Arroyo announcing their famous sign had been stolen.

In an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank, El Arroyo tweeted images that appeared to show security camera footage of people removing the sign with a U-Haul trailer in the early morning hours of March 31, 2021.

Later, they tweeted a pre-recorded message from Gov. Greg Abbott who said he was going to get the Department of Public Safety involved.

“Y’all fell hard for that one, huh?” they posted on Twitter later with a photo of the sign which read: “I once was lost, but now I’m found.”

This year, the sign is being used to advertise the Moody Center’s grand opening.

“Saddle up ATX, this ain’t no April Fool’s Day joke…” the Moody Center posted on Twitter.